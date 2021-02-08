rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

You know, when I’m driving, I get really aggravated when folks tailgate me.  I don’t care who’s driving.  And this fellow wasn’t even watching.  If I had suddenly needed to brake, he would have rear-ended me hard. 

Lawyers, hospital bills, and all that mess, he should have been paying attention to the road, instead of that longhaired mutt walking on the sidewalk.  Of course, you should have seen me taking the shot…

Nelson

Minolta Maxxum 5

Kit lens

HC110b

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close