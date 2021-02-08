Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

You know, when I’m driving, I get really aggravated when folks tailgate me. I don’t care who’s driving. And this fellow wasn’t even watching. If I had suddenly needed to brake, he would have rear-ended me hard.

Lawyers, hospital bills, and all that mess, he should have been paying attention to the road, instead of that longhaired mutt walking on the sidewalk. Of course, you should have seen me taking the shot…

Nelson

Minolta Maxxum 5

Kit lens

HC110b

