Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

FFP DEC 2020

THE MOONAH’S

Kodak 400TX

Pentax Super A

A long time ago on Phillip Island, a place of special dreaming, visited the Bunurong People during the warm months. Among the Bunurong lived a boy and girl who had fallen in love. They spent every minute tightly embraced in each other’s arms. They were so smitten with each other that they neglected their chores and duties. The mothers of the tribe told the girl to pull her weight and help out. They warned her several times.

The boy was likewise warned by the male elders who said he was getting lazy and neglecting his people. Eventually the women folk had enough of the girl always disappearing. She was banished from the tribe. At the same time, the elders sent the boy away. They were both very distressed and ran to the highest hill on the island. Upon seeing each other they fell into one anothers arms. At once they were frozen in their embrace and branches sprouted from their hair and tiny leaves formed on the tips. From that time on, they were called Moonar’mia, or the Moonah tree. They can still be seen today in their embrace, as can all their Moonah babies on Phillip Island.

I have had a blast with the FFP 2020. I look forward to another year shooting and posting with this great group of people.

Cheers

Dale

photo rangers

http://www.photorangers.com.au

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…