Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

2020…what a year. It had its dark moments but it also had its bright moments. I decided to participate in the Frugal Film Project. For most of the project, I shot my Holga 120. It was a challenge but it came with many rewards. I didn’t have shutter speeds to choose from but I made things work. In the end, I’ve come to love my Holga.

Sometimes it is okay to pick up a toy camera and not worry about sharpness or exposure. Just have fun! Anyways…one cool thing about the Holga is the ability to create multiple exposure photos. It opens up the creativity we all have inside, so that’s what I did here. Took one shot then turned the camera and took another. I dig it.

Jr.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…