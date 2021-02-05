Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

What a year 2020 has been!! In December, my wife and I decided to travel from cold and dreary Ohio to warm and sunny Florida. We would be visiting a Florida State Park and a National Forest in Florida, camping on the Jeep and social distancing.

I thought this trip would be a great time to check out a “plastic fantastic” SLR film camera I’ve owned for a while, but have never shot…the Nikon N65 with the kit Nikon AF NIKKOR 28-70mm 1:3.5-.5 lens. This camera, introduced in 2001, was aimed at the amateur market. It’s made mostly of plastic, making it very light, which I enjoyed while traveling. These can be found all day long for about $30 on EBay, even less without the lens. I think I picked this particular camera up for $20, including shipping.

This image was taking from our lagoon-side campsite in St. Andrews State Park, located in Panama City, Florida. It’s a beautiful park where you can watch for dolphins and alligators, or just relax and put your feet in the water and watch the pine trees sway in the breeze. Every shot from this roll through the N65 turned out great. I’m definitely pleased with this frugal camera.

Sam

