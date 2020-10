For the month of August, I continue to take the FFP camera on my daily walk. My pick this month was shot while out on a Sunday morning.

I like this section of the downtown Los Angeles, as it has a great view of one of my favorite buildings in the city, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…