Frugal Film Project – Sherry Christensen

August brings the end of summer to the Canadian prairies; it also brings the migrating birds from the north such as Canadian Geese and the start of harvest. Field peas are the first to do and this field was ready to go.

I’m not ready for fall… didn’t summer just start? With the ‘Rona hanging over our heads… summer kind of didn’t happen! August did bring me a second Grandson! But… his baby photos don’t need to be on the FFP. It was a busy month… so before I knew it I had 3 days left in August and what’s the theme again? Far away…

So if you drive out in the field behind my home, there is a massive hill, I’ve found old relics from the Native people who roamed the prairies here. You can see for miles… so I imagine that they had camped here at one time. But as a value added bonus to this photo was the flock of geese flying through the frame. Certainly they are far away, so this was the choice for the month. If I am lucky… I can shot September next week!

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…