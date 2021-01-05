Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

November’s photo was from a day trip to Joshua Tree National Park. I went during Thanksgiving break, and was planning to do a few hikes to visit some of the park’s popular spots. But most of the hiking trails were crowded. So I opted to just drive around the park, and stopped at areas that I thought were interesting.

Shot with Pentax ME Super and Pentax-M SMC 50 f/2 on Kodak Tri-X

Monette

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…