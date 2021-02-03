rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

December…. the last month of the year, the last month of Frugal Film 2020 

So many thoughts…. I struggled photographically this year. 2020 destroyed shooting what I love to shoot-sports. That just took the wind out of my sails, EVERYONE has struggled with this pandemic. I am no different.  I worried (and still worry) about my 90-year-old mom.  With the exception of a few short months this summer…. communication has been by Facetime.  Not easy with someone with dementia! I worried about my children. I worried about…I just worried. Let’s leave it at that. And 2021 is not helping!

Through this, my husband has been my rock.  He’s the guy who willingly carries extra cameras (or saddles) for me, talks me off the ledge when I am stressing myself out, never questions when I say the horse needs something, and is a great father to our two kids.  When we married (almost 32 years ago!) he was a pilot in the USAF. We learned early on that to have a good marriage, we had to support what makes the other happy.  He’s outdone himself on that-and in 2020, this was never more evident.  Early in 2020 I learned I have macular degeneration in both eyes-at some point in the future I may go blind.  He came home that day with flowers and art supplies “Make Color”.  I made him promise he would have our daughter pick out my clothes <g>.  

 While this is not a great photo–it’s the last frame taken on this last roll of frugal film for 2020.  He’s fixing my serger–because I asked him if he could please take a look at.  Of course, it’s now working perfectly.  To end 2020, I want to thank the guy who always has my back.  

Betsey Karl

Nikkormat Ftn, nikkor 50mm 1.4  

Kodak tri-x 400 HC110

