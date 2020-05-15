rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Because of the stay-at-home order, I feel compelled to primarily stay in my car when out shooting, and generally do it prior to a grocery run. Fortunate to live in a less congested area, on par with a suburb that’s really just a town, it’s relatively easy to maintain social distancing.

Frugal March - Resized

This is sadly the last month of HP5 for this year’s project, if it were up to me i’d use it all year – and in fact i am for other photography. I bought a hundred foot bulk roll. Great stuff.

So this month’s topic was “Signs,” and there are plenty of options in Warner Robins, Georgia. This picture is among my favorites – for its simple, minimalist look.

Fujica ST605
Helios 44m
HP5 in Rodinal 1:50″

What do you think?

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
