Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

April’s photos were not good. I chalk it up to my state of mind around all of the pandemic stuff – primarily work related. At work I have to focus on pandemic issues all day long, and I am weary when I log out at the end of the day. I’ve found it difficult to turn off. And that makes it hard to get motivated to do other things. I have taken this photo in the past. I like the perspective. I never noticed how far above the river you are when crossing this bridge. It’s an old railroad bridge that is now in use as a recreational trail. I need more recreation.

AnscoFlex034 (2)

Peering Over The Edge
Camera: AnscoFlex II
Film: Lomography 800
Process: DIY ECN2 developer

“You shouldn’t let other people get your kicks for you”

What do you think?

