Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

My dad is a very talented artist. Watercolor, acrylic, pencils. I’ve been able to grow up watching him paint beautiful pictures, spend months building and painting intricate models of boats and cars. One of my favorite paintings was one he painted for my mom while they were dating back in the late 1960s. It was a very surreal black background with this set of floating stones leading up to a door with a lantern illuminating the number 205, my mom’s address, and the way he painted lighting was just mind-blowing.
FFP-June2020-Etzel
I grew up with this painting in the hallway next to my room. It has had a lot of influence on my light painting and black background photography. This photo is my homage to that painting, in my own weird Holga way.
Aragon “Chris” Etzel

