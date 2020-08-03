rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Now for some Lafayette, Colorado History:  The Old Coke Sign from ‘Pat & Gar’s Hi-Way Bar’ was originally painted in late 1949 or early 1950.  Underneath are several layers of signs and banners going back to the late 1930’s.  Renovations in 1956 covered the mural with asbestos siding, which ended up preserving it.

June_Lomo800_Coke_Sign2

In 2015 the Mural was uncovered by special asbestos remediation before the building was to be demolished.  The rediscovered Mural, and the entire wall were removed and stored at the Lafayette Firehouse.  Professional restoration experts were brought in to stabilize the mural in 2016.  It was placed in the current location, at Simpson and Public Road in Downtown Lafayette, Colorado. 

The Image was made with the Diana F+ 6X6 plastic camera and Lomo 800 Film and cropped.

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

  1. Michael J Ulman August 3, 2020 — 10:57 am

    Now that is a cool history. Photos pretty good, too. 🙂

    Reply

