Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

The theme for the month of June was green. Here in middle Georgia, by the middle of June we’ve seen plenty of green, kudzu and other vines are already draping over everything and the color kinda gets associated with out of control honeysuckle, wisteria, greenbriar, knee high grass stalks a week after mowing, and swampy humid heat. Not to mention mosquitos.

I could easily have chosen a photo with lots of green, but hey, this is Lomo 800. For this roll, I made a circuitous road trip that passed through some small, quaint towns, and the town’s themselves were more interesting for the color roll in the Nikon N55 than the endless fields of cotton, corn and peanuts I was shooting in black and white with the Mamiya C330.