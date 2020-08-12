Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

June roll was shot during my break at work. It’s a photo of Great Stone Mother, officially known as LAC+USC Medical Center (old hospital). It opened in 1933, and was retired from being used as a hospital in November 2008. I spent my first year as a nurse working on the 14th floor of this building. I faced many challenges that year. Although I was eager to learn and build up my skills, I didn’t always have the confidence that I would be able to do the job well.

It was also the same year that I picked up, and started shooting the Olympus OM-10 that my uncle gave me. Those were memories that came to mind as I took this photo. I’m hoping that in a few years’ time, I’ll be able to look at this image with fond memory, and not be reminded of a period of great stress and uncertainty. And also, I actually missed the FFP shooting deadline for June, and took this photo on July 2.

Photo shot using Canon T50 with Canon FD 28 f/2.8 on Lomography CN 800