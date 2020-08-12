rr1photography3 Comments on Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

June roll was shot during my break at work. It’s a photo of Great Stone Mother, officially known as LAC+USC Medical Center (old hospital). It opened in 1933, and was retired from being used as a hospital in November 2008. I spent my first year as a nurse working on the 14th floor of this building. I faced many challenges that year.  Although I was eager to learn and build up my skills, I didn’t always have the confidence that I would be able to do the job well.

It was also the same year that I picked up, and started shooting the Olympus OM-10 that my uncle gave me. Those were memories that came to mind as I took this photo. I’m hoping that in a few years’ time, I’ll be able to look at this image with fond memory, and not be reminded of a period of great stress and uncertainty. And also, I actually missed the FFP shooting deadline for June, and took this photo on July 2.

Monette - FFP June

Photo shot using Canon T50 with Canon FD 28 f/2.8 on Lomography CN 800

  1. MassageFeels August 12, 2020 — 9:59 am

    Neat looking shot! Really like the different angles, the depth, the highlighted building, the architecture, and the color tones =)

  2. cetzel August 12, 2020 — 12:20 pm

    Wow! Fantastic night shot. I love the contrasting blue/yellow. Very cool!

  3. Nelson Mullis August 12, 2020 — 7:16 pm

    Wow, without your story i would have found it to just be an lovely and interesting photograph. Imagining how the image affects you adds quite a nuance to the image. It’s a great photo.

