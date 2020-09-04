rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Green. Tennessee is so green in July that I get sick of seeing it. I am blessed to live in a lake neighborhood in the middle of the woods, so I am completely hedged in green for six months. Oddly, when October comes around, the leaves drop and the scenery changes to a monotonous grey-brown until the following Spring. Getting something inspiring for a Green theme in July is like trying to get excited about low-sodium military rations. To my surprise, YouTube came to my rescue.

No, not a photography video with ‘green’ subjects, but a video of a lady feeding her crazy ducks a bowl of fresh green peas in water. The video showed up as suggested content. I get the weirdest suggestions from YouTube, but I’m often pleasantly surprised. I had no idea I was a leather shoe hipster, but YouTube did. Anyway, back to the ducks. Their bowl of fresh peas was super-green and so bright and refreshing, I went immediately to the freezer and grabbed a bag of frozen peas and soaked them in a white ceramic casserole dish. I loaded up the Ektar 100 into the Holga and went out into the 110 heat index of the Memphis day and shot four frames of green peas on green grass. Three of them had my stupid bare foot in the shot. Parallax is real. Thankfully, my foot retreated for at least one of the shots, which happened to be the most centered. Behold, Green Peas in a Casserole Dish on the Lawn.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close