Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Green. Tennessee is so green in July that I get sick of seeing it. I am blessed to live in a lake neighborhood in the middle of the woods, so I am completely hedged in green for six months. Oddly, when October comes around, the leaves drop and the scenery changes to a monotonous grey-brown until the following Spring. Getting something inspiring for a Green theme in July is like trying to get excited about low-sodium military rations. To my surprise, YouTube came to my rescue.

No, not a photography video with ‘green’ subjects, but a video of a lady feeding her crazy ducks a bowl of fresh green peas in water. The video showed up as suggested content. I get the weirdest suggestions from YouTube, but I’m often pleasantly surprised. I had no idea I was a leather shoe hipster, but YouTube did. Anyway, back to the ducks. Their bowl of fresh peas was super-green and so bright and refreshing, I went immediately to the freezer and grabbed a bag of frozen peas and soaked them in a white ceramic casserole dish. I loaded up the Ektar 100 into the Holga and went out into the 110 heat index of the Memphis day and shot four frames of green peas on green grass. Three of them had my stupid bare foot in the shot. Parallax is real. Thankfully, my foot retreated for at least one of the shots, which happened to be the most centered. Behold, Green Peas in a Casserole Dish on the Lawn.

