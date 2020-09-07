rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

For FFP July, we switched to a different film, Kodak Ektar. I’ve only shot one roll of this film before, and I found the colors too saturated. 

But I was excited to give it another try for the project. The theme for July was green. The past few months have been difficult for me. With everything that’s been going on, it makes it really hard to think creatively. Daily walks help clear up my mind and ease up anxieties. I took the FPP camera with me on these walks, and took a few photos each day. I was pleased with the results from this roll, and I’m looking forward to shooting Ektar in the next two months.

