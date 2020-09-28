Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

I started July almost as soon as the calendar flipped over from June. My plan was simple – a roll of 120 Ektar in the Holga, using the 6 x 4.5 frame and get those 15 images shot processed and scanned as quickly as I could.

Yes, I was expecting disaster – a repeat of the Zorki misbehaving or another attack of the clumsies when taking the roll out – but I shouldn’t have worried.

The camera performed beautifully, ok, as beautifully as a Holga can be expected to perform. A light leak here and there, some vignetting, and that super sharp plastic lens’ rendering of the scenes I pointed it at.

Out of 15 frames there are a couple of throw-aways, more my mistakes judging the amount of light than any fault with the camera, and a small handful that I’m quite happy with. Happy enough that I should start using the camera more than I have been.

And not only does the image include some green – the theme for the month – but also sums up what I was feeling using the camera!

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…