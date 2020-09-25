Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

Fo July, I chose a photo that was one of the last of the roll. As I was walking back to the house, I really liked how the light was hitting the hydrangea alongside our house.

I’m really pleased with the way Ektar rendered the greens of the leaves. The camera I used is a Mamiyaflex Automat A, a circa-1949 TLR. It’s quickly becoming one of my favorite cameras.

