Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

Fo July, I chose a photo that was one of the last of the roll.  As I was walking back to the house, I really liked how the light was hitting the hydrangea alongside our house. 

I’m really pleased with the way Ektar rendered the greens of the leaves.  The camera I used is a Mamiyaflex Automat A, a circa-1949 TLR.  It’s quickly becoming one of my favorite cameras.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

