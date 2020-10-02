Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

AUGUST

Canon EOS 55e

Kodak Ektar

I found myself wandering around Leongatha, a very small country town in Australia, the other day while waiting on my daughter. I knew that at one point in time there had been a train line into this community from Melbourne and that the line was originally used to transport coal from local mines to processing plants.

The tracks have been pulled up and now form a nice walking trail through the rolling Gippsland hills. I discovered the old train station in my wander, sitting abandoned but still in pretty good nick. I suppose they made things to last back in the day.

I took many photos around the old Leongatha station and decided to share this one. I liked the more or less complete view of the station and the effect that the curved drive makes on the image. I was using a Canon 24-105 f/4L lens but it looked almost as if I were using a fisheye lens. I found the red, blue and green colors provided great contrast and pulled the eye to the vanishing point in the lower left.

I’ll always have a roll of Ektar banging around in my small film stash.

