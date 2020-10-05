rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

August’s theme of far away saw me shooting tram & train tracks and empty laneways, but none of them really leapt off the screen when I saw the scans … there was one of a country driveway – grabbed just before Melbourne went back into lockdown – rising to the crest of a hill and disappearing that was almost my choice, but …. 

I’m currently not allowed more than 5Km from home, and only permitted out for either essential shopping or an hour a day of exercise. Fortunately there is a small arc of beach that’s within my 5Km radius and I grabbed this on a recent sunny afternoon – I have no idea what the boat is doing there, surely they’re outside their 5Km?, but that’s not my problem. 

Shot on Kodak Ektar, pushed 1 stop to 200 ISO with my FFP Minolta SRT101, which I’m REALLY enjoying.

