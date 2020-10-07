Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

I’d like to think this is what the prairie looked like back before settlement occurred , without the intense colors and vignetting. We went for a drive at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. It was originally land that had been purchased with the intent of building a nuclear power plant back in the seventies. Then Three Mile Island happened and that was the end of that. So the land sat unused, and eventually it was turned into a wildlife refuge.

They restored much of the prairie and brought in a herd of bison. This is the only place in Iowa with a large enough expanse of prairie that has room for a herd of bison.

Imperial Savoy – Kodak Ektar 100 – ECN2 developer

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…