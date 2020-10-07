rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

I’d like to think this is what the prairie looked like back before settlement occurred , without the intense colors and vignetting. We went for a drive at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. It was originally land that had been purchased with the intent of building a nuclear power plant back in the seventies. Then Three Mile Island happened and that was the end of that. So the land sat unused, and eventually it was turned into a wildlife refuge.

They restored much of the prairie and brought in a herd of bison. This is the only place in Iowa with a large enough expanse of prairie that has room for a herd of bison.  

Imperial Savoy – Kodak Ektar 100 – ECN2 developer  

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close