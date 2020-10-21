Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

The Theme for this month was ‘Far Away’. I haven’t really been shooting the Themes, but I thought this image might hit the mark for this month. Loveland Pass is one of my favorite Colorado high mountain passes, and the Continental Divide. When you are up here the world does seem far away…

The curved rock cut in the valley to the right is Interstate 70 headed for the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels. Loveland Pass was the original old road, US Hwy 6, before the Tunnels were constructed. And it is still used as the hazardous materials road for semi-trucks not allowed in the Tunnels. Believe me, you don’t want one of those Semi’s behind you going down hill on the Pass road.

