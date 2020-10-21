rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

The Theme for this month was ‘Far Away’.  I haven’t really been shooting the Themes, but I thought this image might hit the mark for this month.  Loveland Pass is one of my favorite Colorado high mountain passes, and the Continental Divide.  When you are up here the world does seem far away…

The curved rock cut in the valley to the right is Interstate 70 headed for the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels.  Loveland Pass was the original old road, US Hwy 6, before the Tunnels were constructed.  And it is still used as the hazardous materials road for semi-trucks not allowed in the Tunnels.  Believe me, you don’t want one of those Semi’s behind you going down hill on the Pass road.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

  1. cetzel October 22, 2020 — 8:25 am

    The photo is awesome! It has this retro feel to it. I think the sign adds to that.

    Reply

