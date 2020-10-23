rr1photography2 Comments on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

I know, the subject, RED was for April.  But I haven’t been shooting the subjects anyway… This is from my first roll of Ektar 100.  I had planned a subject, but the light didn’t cooperate.  I’ll have to reshoot it.  But I did happen to have just one image of a Door on that first Roll that I liked.  Still learning about my Camera, the Yashica Electro, so it’s a bit out of focus.

I have to say NOT my favourite color film, so not a choice I would have made.  And yet something about this image captured me.

Kate

2 thoughts on “Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

  1. brandib1977 October 23, 2020 — 11:40 am

    I’m a sucker for a door! Love this.

    Reply
  2. cetzel October 23, 2020 — 12:00 pm

    Very very cool! A red door is so vibrant. I dig it

    Reply

