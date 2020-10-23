Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

I know, the subject, RED was for April. But I haven’t been shooting the subjects anyway… This is from my first roll of Ektar 100. I had planned a subject, but the light didn’t cooperate. I’ll have to reshoot it. But I did happen to have just one image of a Door on that first Roll that I liked. Still learning about my Camera, the Yashica Electro, so it’s a bit out of focus.

I have to say NOT my favourite color film, so not a choice I would have made. And yet something about this image captured me.

Kate

