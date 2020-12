This is an old building at the Atsion Ranger Station. I often will “test” cameras and film in and around this area. Atsion is part of Wharton State Forest…



Nikkormat FTN, Kodak Tri-X, HC110 developer.

Betsey

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…