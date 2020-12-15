Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Ah, Tri-X this month. I’m calling this one “Toilet Flushed.” No literally, haha. That’s a toilet I found in a creek in rural Georgia. Seems crazy to have gone to the trouble of dumping it there – would have made a nice flower planter.

A bit of a depressing image for a challenging year.

Taken this time with a Canon Rebel and stand developed in HC110.

Nelson

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…