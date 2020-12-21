Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

October 2020

Kodak TX400

Fujica ST901

This month we turn to my all time favourite film emulsion, Kodak TX400. This is my go to black and white film and the one emulsion I will always have loaded in one of my cameras. For this month I loaded up a very beat up Fujica ST901 camera and 28mm lens. The camera’s light meter does not work so I attached a vintage light meter to the camera hot shoe.

I carried the camera around for a couple of weeks. During a photography workshop at the wreck of the SS Speke here on Phillip Island, Australia, I pulled out the Fujica and took a few shots. The SS Speke was the biggest three masted steel ship in the world when it ran into the reef here at Kitty Miller Bay. I finished off my roll of film at the wreck then developed it at home in Rodinal. My Epson c550 scanner was not working and I ended up scanning the negs with my Fujifilm digital camera. I left the scan uncropped because I liked the rough frame esthetic for this shot.

