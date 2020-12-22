Frugal Film Project – Sherry Christensen

And… October was an utter fail! I loaded my camera in September when I finished my roll, put the cap on the lens and time passed… harvest happened, thankfully uneventful and even more time passed and month end happened and it was cold with snow (already!)

So I decided now was the time to try “fine art” photography with my thrift store hot lights. Some time ago I purchased a box of old continuous lights for $5. They were dirty and the metal stands had been engraved “University of Alberta Morgue”. How they found themselves into our small town in a thrift shop for $5 I don’t know… but they work!

Back to my camera… I forgot the polarizer filter was still on from September! I wondered why I was having problems getting enough light… they were bright enough. Anyway, I ruined the roll. Now what? I decided since these are rolls of 36 and I only have 2 left, the first 12 frames for November were actually October. Not optimal… but better than a blank!

All filters off… some grocery store flowers… and success! This lens is difficult for this work, you can’t quite get close enough and f/5.6 is a bit too sharp. Composition has to be simple. I have a piece of glass from an old entertainment unit I shoot on, black or white material changes things up nicely. Considering what I had to work with… I’m happy.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…