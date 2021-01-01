rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

NOV:  Curves 

A different perspective on ‘Curves’, from our first major snow storm on October.  The Curves of the Snow draped along my flower box.  And the ‘Curves’ of the snow drifted across the box front.  Also note, a number of Curved surfaces in the surrounding terrain.  Nothing like the first season’s snow to inspire……. 

Just trying to keep it simple.  Again using the The1934 AGFA BILLY CLACK NO. 51 645-format camera. This image cropped, and more clear.  From my second roll of Tri-X film though this camera.  You can check out the camera itself here: https://myvintagecamerasblog.com/2020/11/07/1934-agfa-billy-clack-no-51-unboxing/     

Kathleen Johnson 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close