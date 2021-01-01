Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

NOV: Curves

A different perspective on ‘Curves’, from our first major snow storm on October. The Curves of the Snow draped along my flower box. And the ‘Curves’ of the snow drifted across the box front. Also note, a number of Curved surfaces in the surrounding terrain. Nothing like the first season’s snow to inspire…….

Just trying to keep it simple. Again using the The1934 AGFA BILLY CLACK NO. 51 645-format camera. This image cropped, and more clear. From my second roll of Tri-X film though this camera. You can check out the camera itself here: https://myvintagecamerasblog.com/2020/11/07/1934-agfa-billy-clack-no-51-unboxing/

Kathleen Johnson

