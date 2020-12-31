Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

We’ve been fortunate to have warm weather heading into November. That means more walking around with a camera. In this case, the Holga. The 4th quarter of this project we are to use Kodak Tri-X, which is perfect because it is a film that pairs up with the Holga 120 pretty darn well.

Walking around town, I’m always trying to find a new perspective on what I see. On this particular day, I came across these tracks and I took the photo. Where it leads to? I don’t know, but it leads to somewhere.

Jr.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…