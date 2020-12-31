rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

We’ve been fortunate to have warm weather heading into November. That means more walking around with a camera. In this case, the Holga. The 4th quarter of this project we are to use Kodak Tri-X, which is perfect because it is a film that pairs up with the Holga 120 pretty darn well.

Walking around town, I’m always trying to find a new perspective on what I see. On this particular day, I came across these tracks and I took the photo. Where it leads to? I don’t know, but it leads to somewhere. 

Jr.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close