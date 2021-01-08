Frugal film Project – Sam Warner

For November, I put a roll of Kodak Tri-X 400 through a Minolta X-370. This camera is kind of special to me, as it’s the first film SLR I ever owned. Not only was it my first, but it’s my favorite. This is the camera I pick up when heading out when I don’t want to have to think to much. I want to just be able to pick it up and get the shot. It’s fairly compact, feels good in my hands, and I just seem to connect with it. And the ROKKOR lenses available for it and some of my favorite. For this photo, I used the MD ROKKOR-X 45mm f1:2, a lens that pretty much lives on the X-370.

We spent the last couple of days of October and the first days of November in a remote cabin just outside of Bryson City, North Carolina; a small town that borders the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. While Covid has kept us from visiting the more populated tourist areas, when taking precautions (packing food from home and not visiting grocery stores where we’re visiting, and only going to remote locations), we’ve found it’s still possible to enjoy the great outdoors.

A short drive from the cabin (which we were given a key code to enter and didn’t have to see anyone face to face), and just inside the Smoky Mountains National Park, is the Noland Creek Trailhead. It’s a short hike that takes you along Noland Creek, which feeds into the Tuckasegee River. This photo was taken from the overlook, where you can see the Tuckasegee River wind through the mountains. If you’re ever on the south side of the Great Smoky Mountains, I suggest taking the short drive to explore this beautiful area.

Sam

