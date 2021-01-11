Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

This was taken with my Nikkormat on November 1-All Saints Day. This is a lovely little church in the pines…. the congregation is very welcoming. During the warm weather months they have a tent set up with water bottles-for both people and dogs that are hiking the forest. The cemetery dates to the early 1700’s.

I was intrigued by the reflection of the cemetery, which was behind me, reflected into the church, complete with trees reflected on the walls. I wish i had a step stool to stand a bit higher. I think i’ll go back.

Betsey Karl

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…