Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

This was taken with my Nikkormat on November 1-All Saints Day.  This is a lovely little church in the pines…. the congregation is very welcoming.  During the warm weather months they have a tent set up with water bottles-for both people and dogs that are hiking the forest.  The cemetery dates to the early 1700’s. 

I was intrigued by the reflection of the cemetery, which was behind me, reflected into the church, complete with trees reflected on the walls.  I wish i had a step stool to stand a bit higher.   I think i’ll go back.  

Betsey Karl

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

  1. monettelyan January 11, 2021 — 10:04 am

    This is really beautiful!

    Reply

