Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

The Rokkor 55mm f/1.7 lens on my Frugal Minolta doesn’t focus crazy close – 0.55m – but it’ll certainly go close enough that I ended up with a good selection of images to choose from for December.

It came down to this or one of a field of wheat (I think that’s what it is, I’m not a farmer) with just the closest stalk sharp – this won, I like the slight confusion caused by the letter being backwards (I was in a cafe looking out), that the word doesn’t make a lot of sense, and that the closest letter is sharpest.



I’ve really enjoyed my Frugal camera & rolls during 2020 – one of the few bright spots – and bring on 2021!

======================Nick D. Orloff

+61 413 200 311planbphotography.com.au

@planbphoto======================

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…