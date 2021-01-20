rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

The Rokkor 55mm f/1.7 lens on my Frugal Minolta doesn’t focus crazy close – 0.55m – but it’ll certainly go close enough that I ended up with a good selection of images to choose from for December.
It came down to this or one of a field of wheat (I think that’s what it is, I’m not a farmer) with just the closest stalk sharp – this won, I like the slight confusion caused by the letter being backwards (I was in a cafe looking out), that the word doesn’t make a lot of sense, and that the closest letter is sharpest.


I’ve really enjoyed my Frugal camera & rolls during 2020 – one of the few bright spots – and bring on 2021!

======================Nick D. Orloff

+61 413 200 311planbphotography.com.au

@planbphoto======================

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close