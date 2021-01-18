Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Trying to get really close-up is not easy for the Agfa Billy Clack No. 51. A 645-format, it was mainly intended for Portraits and Landscapes. As previously noted, all of the 4th Quarter images were made with this camera. So now let’s move on to the photo:

I’ve spent a fair amount of time lately in Arizona. One favourite space of ours is the Salt River in the Tonto National Forest. I really don’t have much to say about the image, other than both the film (Kodak Tri-X) and the camera will be returning in2021.

Johnsonstark Photography

Photography Website: https://myvintagecamerasblog.com/

Photo Diary: https://longspeakphotoblog.blogspot.com/

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…