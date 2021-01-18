rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Trying to get really close-up is not easy for the Agfa Billy Clack No. 51.  A 645-format, it was mainly intended for Portraits and Landscapes.  As previously noted, all of the 4th Quarter images were made with this camera. So now let’s move on to the photo: 

I’ve spent a fair amount of time lately in Arizona.  One favourite space of ours is the Salt River in the Tonto National Forest. I really don’t have much to say about the image, other than both the film (Kodak Tri-X) and the camera will be returning in2021. 

Johnsonstark  Photography 
Photography Website:  https://myvintagecamerasblog.com/ 
Photo Diary:  https://longspeakphotoblog.blogspot.com/ 

