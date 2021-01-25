rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

My pick for FFP December 2020 is a photo of Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, California. The building was retired in 2008, and is currently being demolished. I had my first nursing clinical rotation at this hospital, and my group was assigned to the Gynaecologic Oncology unit. My first day as a student in a hospital setting was overwhelming. With my limited knowledge and experience, all I could focus on was the pain and suffering I saw that day. I remember coming home, crying and feeling unsure if I could continue with the program. But I decided to keep going. Things did not get any easier as each clinical day had its challenges, but it allowed me to learn, grow, and become more confident. 

I experienced many a “first” at this place, like my first time passing out medications, administering my first injection, and seeing a baby being born. I also met one of best friends here. I made beautiful memories at this place, and I would have missed out on these wonderful experiences had I did not continued.

I am extremely proud and grateful to be able to do what I do. But I must admit that in this strange and difficult year, there were many times when I felt like that new student, overwhelmed, and frustrated. 

Hoping for a safer and healthier 2021. 

Happy New Year and Happy Shooting!

Shot using Pentax ME Super with 

Pentax-M SMC 50 f/2 on Kodak TRI-X 400

