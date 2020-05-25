Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

The theme for March was “sign”. I knew right where to look for some cool signs. Franklin, Ohio, the small town where I live, is full of murals, ghost signs on the sides of buildings, and historical markers. The mural I chose shows classic cars in front of a diner, a scene straight out of the 50’s. A little further down the street, there’s a sign for Happy Days, a jukebox repair shop.

I chose this photo because it says “small town USA”. I think there’s a street similar to this one in every small town in the United States. I once heard someone say “If you really want to see America, get off of the interstate and drive through the small towns.” I really believe this to be true.