Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

My plans for my first year of doing the Frugal Film Project was to use my CiroFlex TLR the entire year. I wanted to see if the camera would push me creatively. Well, change of plans. The camera gave out so I am now going with my Holga 120N. Another challenge on its own, but if done right the results can be beautiful.

Anyways…. here in town we have an old theatre that is abandoned. It is beautiful and one of my favorite buildings to photograph. The part of town it is in is shady but grabbing some photos of the Midway Theatre building is well worth it. I took my Holga 120N loaded with HP5 and made my way to this beautiful building and tried different compositions. It was my first time shooting it with HP5 and I am very happy with the results. I really enjoy the results from the Holga, fun and not so serious. I am looking forward to using it for the remainder of the year. Enjoy!