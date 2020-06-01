Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

After my near disaster in Feb – shooting with an untested Zorki and only getting reasonable images on ½ the roll – I should have known better…. but the Nikkormat EL with a Soligor 45 – 150mm macro lens I bought last year in a charity shop for about $40 (I thought the lens was something I’d been looking for) but never used seemed to be saying “pick me!”

A new battery and the meter was fine so off I went.

The lens is garbage, and I’ve ended up with a collection of images that are focused, but typically not on the part of the frame that I wanted.

And when the charity shops reopen after Covid-19 it’s going back to where it came from!

Having played around with a few rolls of Lomo Purple I think I was expecting some really dramatic colours and I was a bit disappointed when I got my scans back – it’s all a bit muted – but now that I know what to expect I can hopefully shoot to the film for May & June’s rolls.