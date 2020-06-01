rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.

After my near disaster in Feb – shooting with an untested Zorki and only getting reasonable images on ½ the roll – I should have known better…. but the Nikkormat EL with a Soligor 45 – 150mm macro lens I bought last year in a charity shop for about $40 (I thought the lens was something I’d been looking for) but never used seemed to be saying “pick me!”
A new battery and the meter was fine so off I went.
lomo-800--000089010003
The lens is garbage, and I’ve ended up with a collection of images that are focused, but typically not on the part of the frame that I wanted.
And when the charity shops reopen after Covid-19 it’s going back to where it came from!
Having played around with a few rolls of Lomo Purple I think I was expecting some really dramatic colours and I was a bit disappointed when I got my scans back – it’s all a bit muted – but now that I know what to expect I can hopefully shoot to the film for May & June’s rolls.
======================

Nick D. Orloff
+61 413 200 311
@planbphoto
======================

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close