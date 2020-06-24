Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

I’ve always been fascinated with the “vintage” pay phones. For some reason, I just find them fascinating to look at. Maybe it’s because I look back and remember walking to the lay phone to make a call home or making a call to a friend. Then we have the Holga. A camera, where at first, I had no interest in. It was too gimmicky for my taste.

Well….right by house there is this pay phone. It no longer works but it’s still there. I’ve taken MANY photos of it, but I really like this one. It’s a little Holga sharp yet “gimmicky.” This was my first time shooting the Lomo 800 film. I’ve seen a lot of beautiful photos taken on the Lomo 800, and I knew that wouldn’t happen here with the Holga. But then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. – Jr Wyatt