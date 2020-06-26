Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

Since the theme for April was “Red”, I immediately thought of a tree in our front yard. This shot is from under the tree, looking towards the sky. It was taken on a bright sunny day in April. We love this tree. It’s one of our favorites. It stays red nearly all year round. The bark has a unique texture and pattern. We just love it.

This photo was taken on my Mamiya Automat A, which was introduced in 1949. I picked this camera up on EBay for $19.99. I metered for ISO 640 for this roll of film. Someone with experience with the film informed me that this was the “sweet spot” for this film, and he was not wrong! I’m going to be shooting a lot more of this camera, and this film!