Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Sometimes things just don’t work out. With a Holga, that’s almost an axiom. However, when the film unwinds like an oversprung coil, you are sure to be in a pickle. The light washing over the image, even for only a moment on ISO 800 film is enough to trash most of the images. I was able to salvage one. Thankfully, it’s one of the compositions I worked hardest on.

From 2015 to 2018 I’d been eyeing the Hyundai Veloster, but never felt like committing. I was in the middle of rebuilding a 1989 Toyota Celica GT and had my hands full. However, after 3 years of restoration and countless drives home from work in 100+ degree weather, I was done with the Celica. At first I went to the Hyundai.com website and tried to “order” the car I wanted: orange Veloster Turbo, leather, panoramic sunroof, 450watt stereo, 6 speed manual. No dice. The sales manager for the local dealership called me and said “We don’t have that one, but we can find you one at auction.” So I called a friend at another dealership and he sent me a link to another dealer who had 2 of the exact car I wanted. Three weeks later I was in the very first car I picked because I wanted it (not out of necessity).

What drew me most to this car, besides its sweeping lines and hot hatchback look, was the interior. Lots of soft curves with hard lines, orange leather sewn into the black leather, and the general vibe of “get in, drive the hell out of me” that eminated from it. That’s what inspired me this month. Lines. The sweeping lines of the interior all beckoning the driver to sit down, take the wheel and the stick shift, and floor it.

Plus, I wanted to see if a Holga could do that sexy automobile photography I see in all the magazines.