rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

 

Sometimes things just don’t work out. With a Holga, that’s almost an axiom. However, when the film unwinds like an oversprung coil, you are sure to be in a pickle. The light washing over the image, even for only a moment on ISO 800 film is enough to trash most of the images. I was able to salvage one. Thankfully, it’s one of the compositions I worked hardest on.  

From 2015 to 2018 I’d been eyeing the Hyundai Veloster, but never felt like committing. I was in the middle of rebuilding a 1989 Toyota Celica GT and had my hands full. However, after 3 years of restoration and countless drives home from work in 100+ degree weather, I was done with the Celica. At first I went to the Hyundai.com website and tried to “order” the car I wanted: orange Veloster Turbo, leather, panoramic sunroof, 450watt stereo, 6 speed manual. No dice. The sales manager for the local dealership called me and said “We don’t have that one, but we can find you one at auction.” So I called a friend at another dealership and he sent me a link to another dealer who had 2 of the exact car I wanted. Three weeks later I was in the very first car I picked because I wanted it (not out of necessity). 

img083

What drew me most to this car, besides its sweeping lines and hot hatchback look, was the interior. Lots of soft curves with hard lines, orange leather sewn into the black leather, and the general vibe of “get in, drive the hell out of me” that eminated from it. That’s what inspired me this month. Lines. The sweeping lines of the interior all beckoning the driver to sit down, take the wheel and the stick shift, and floor it. 

 

Plus, I wanted to see if a Holga could do that sexy automobile photography I see in all the magazines. 

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close