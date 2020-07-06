Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

Dale Rogers, Phillip Island, Australia

Canon EOS 500 , Lomography Color 800

Another roll of Lomo 800. After struggling last month coming to terms with an 800 ISO color film, I have embraced the emulsion and jumped into this month’s roll with both feet. With Lomo 800 loaded into my cheap Canon OS 500 I ventured into the sand dunes around my house looking for intimate landscapes and hoping to capture the desperate struggle to survive along the rugged and harsh coastline.

I think the collection of images from the day’s shoot work better as a series depicting the environment but I have settled on this one image. I liked it because it was one of the only ones where the sky had a nice blue color and some detail.



cheers,

Dale