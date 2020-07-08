Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

One of my favorite things about photography, in general, is that it makes you slow down a bit and appreciate your surroundings. This month’s them was lines and by now I have really gotten accustomed to shooting with the Zeiss Folder all the time. The simplicity of sticking to one camera and one emulsion is so innately satisfying it’s difficult to understate.

I’ve gotten to the point where I can adjust exposure and focus from reflex, which emboldens me to take a few more risks than I would have at the outset of this project. I really liked the way the shots turned out this month, here they are…

Thanks and have a great Day!