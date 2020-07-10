Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

The theme for May was “Lines”. While out on a photo walk around my current home town of Franklin, Ohio, I came across a box that was labeled “Public Phone”. I opened it, and sure enough…there was a phone inside.

Public phones are something that’s becoming something of a rarity. With more and more people going to cellular service, “land lines” are in use by fewer and fewer people. I shot this photo on my 1949 Mamiya Automat A and metered at ISO 640 for the Lomography 800 film.