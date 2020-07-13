Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

The start of the last week of May saw me smiling to myself as I thought I had the mighty Zorki mastered but somehow I managed to snap the roll while rewinding, then opened the back to discover my error – and maybe 5/6 of the film sitting there in daylight, mocking me.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t have the appetite to blast through another 36 exposures quickly, so I started looking around for a 120 alternative, as I had a couple of rolls in the fridge. Holga? Meets the brief, but I’m not sure it’s approximate shutter speed of 1/100 and aperture ’choices’ of f/8 and f/11 work all that well with 800 ISO film and the bright, sunny autumnal weather we were experiencing at the time.

So I borrowed a buddy’s very battered Yashica 635 TLR – while there are plenty for sale online for way over the FFP budget, this example isn’t going to bring anywhere near that.

I was a little nervous after last month’s comments about not shooting with an untied camera, but I managed to wrangle 11 nice images and one unintentional double exposure from the roll, so I’m pretty happy with the results.

There’s a wonderful pier about 20 minutes from where I live that was the landing point for generations of migrants, now it’s part outdoor memorial and part fishing spot – but lots of lovely lines to capture.

And I’m starting to really enjoy Lomo 800’s muted tones.