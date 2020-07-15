Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

For the month of May, I switched my FFP camera from the Pentax-ME Super to a Canon AV-1 with Canon FD 28 f 2.8. Over the past few weeks, I’ve struggled with finding the motivation to go out and take photos. I waited until the last weekend of the month to shoot for the project. After getting off from work on Saturday morning, I stopped by downtown Los Angeles, and shot the entire roll of Lomography CN 800 on a walk around Chinatown and Olvera Street.

I didn’t bother looking for subjects that go with the theme for the month (lines). I just wanted to finish the roll, so that I could go home. I still had a few shots left, when I decided to head back to the car. I was planning to take photos of a row of pink bougainvilleas near the carpark. Unfortunately, the camera had stopped working after frame #30. So, for the next few months I will be shooting my FFP back-up camera, a Canon T50 using the lens I used with the Canon AV-1.