For May I photographed the beautiful light of one of my regular haunts, the seaside at Victoria Point. I come down here often to walk along the sand, chase the soldier crabs, and photograph the boats. You don’t always get good light at dusk here as the area faces east. One afternoon though, the light was a glorious┬ápink and yellow, and lit up reflections in the water in front of me.

Minox 35 GL with Lomo 800 film (rated at ISO 400).