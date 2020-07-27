Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

I often find myself shooting primarily in the city. I call them urban landscapes. It’s rare to get out of town with a camera in tow, it’s something I need to do more of.

Luckily, this year I’ve had the opportunity to get out of town and shoot some film. Of course, gotta bring my beloved Holga 120. I’ve shot a few rolls of the Lomo 800 and I see why film shooters are drawn to it. Combine it with a Holga and a creepy old house on the side of the road, and you have something like this. For this photo, Lomo 800 worked very well. I like it.