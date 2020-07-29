Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

The month of May in Georgia can often be very much like summer in other parts of the U.S. Well, Nadia advised me she was going to take the boys to Moomoo’s (grandmother’s home) to have an early swim party so I figured this might be a good time to shoot my roll of Lomo 800. For the Frugal Film Project the theme was lines – I really wasn’t conscious of it when shooting this roll, but this picture has some. I’ve shot a bunch of lines of peanuts, soybeans, corn and cotton this month – but all in black and white. Those can be found in my various Facebook and Instagram posts.

Again, I’m really pleased with this camera. The Nikon N55 is about as simple as you can get for a SLR – but honestly, it exposes and focuses great. I loved Ken Rockwell’s take on it – essentially for folks who don’t really know what they’re doing, but takes pics about as well as a pro camera. I’ll put this camera with a good lens up against any of those ridiculously priced, trendy point and shoots, and have plenty of dough left over to buy a bunch of film. I usually just put it in aperture priority and keep an eye on the shutter speed. I knew it was not going to be a problem with Lomo 800.