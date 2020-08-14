Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Beautiful light is, of course, in the eye of the photographer, and always seems to occur when the camera isn’t handy … but it seems I got lucky with Melbourne having a week or so of wonderful, soft, early winter sunshine – the sort of the light you can shoot in at midday and get flattering results.

I’d always stayed away from Lomo 800 – I like to shoot wide open apertures (#bokeh) and most of my film gear tops out at 1/500 – but it seems I’ve discovered a new favorite colour film, I just love it’s slightly desaturated look!

After dropping my roll of 120 Lomo 800 as I was taking it out of the camera, and rapidly running out of June, I decided to break the rule I made just a month ago and put my new Frugal Minolta into action. Happily no problems.