Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

As of late, I’ve been looking up at church tops and taking photos. I don’t know why but there is a certain type of beauty to them. A recent trip out of town afforded me some time to shoot more Lomo 800 (beautiful film BTW.)

Digitized with Negative Lab Pro v2.1.2

I came across this church and knew I had to take the photo. Now with the Holga, I don’t have options to control shutter speed or aperture so I had to be careful when to shoot and how to shoot. Thankfully it turned out just fine.

  1. annhmy August 19, 2020 — 8:16 pm

    I have a fascination with cupolas. Go figure. Last weekend we drove through Cumberland, MD. You could call it a city of competing church spires (tip for later).

    Reply

