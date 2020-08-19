Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

As of late, I’ve been looking up at church tops and taking photos. I don’t know why but there is a certain type of beauty to them. A recent trip out of town afforded me some time to shoot more Lomo 800 (beautiful film BTW.)

I came across this church and knew I had to take the photo. Now with the Holga, I don’t have options to control shutter speed or aperture so I had to be careful when to shoot and how to shoot. Thankfully it turned out just fine.